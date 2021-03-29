Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Newmark Group accounts for about 0.4% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,315,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after buying an additional 485,632 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.31. 1,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

