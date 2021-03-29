Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,242 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after buying an additional 286,589 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.18. 335,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,473,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.06. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

