Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of VLGEA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. 307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $359.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.06.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 3,276 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $72,530.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $205,141. Corporate insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

