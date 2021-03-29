Brokerages Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce $12.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $12.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $64.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $65.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.95 million, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,002. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

