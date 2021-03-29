0Chain Market Cap Tops $66.22 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002352 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $66.22 million and approximately $994,185.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 789.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00038426 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

