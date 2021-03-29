Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 968 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 17,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.61.

Shares of JPM traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.71. 275,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,251,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $462.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

