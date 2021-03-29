Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 8,897 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.37. 51,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,570,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders sold a total of 1,381,001 shares of company stock worth $81,594,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

