Mork Capital Management LLC Makes New $994,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.91. 61,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,395. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

