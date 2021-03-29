First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 115.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,678. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14.

