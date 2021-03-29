Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on BECN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

BECN traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $55.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

