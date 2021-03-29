S&T Bank Sells 32,600 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

S&T Bank decreased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.6% of S&T Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. S&T Bank owned about 0.47% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,698,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 253,712 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at $108,883.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,489 shares of company stock worth $5,045,103 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,433. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

