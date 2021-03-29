IMC Chicago LLC Takes $933,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,998,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 208,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

