Advisor Partners LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,741 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AT&T by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in AT&T by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 175,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 111,754 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in AT&T by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

AT&T stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

