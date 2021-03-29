S&T Bank Grows Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

S&T Bank increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

SUPN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

