Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s Largest Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,447,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,799 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up 13.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $34,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,747. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.