First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tetra Tech worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 219,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,079,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,183,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.91. 675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.32. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Several research firms have commented on TTEK. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

