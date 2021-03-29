Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Position Reduced by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,639 shares during the period. Customers Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,075,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CUBI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.16. 872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

