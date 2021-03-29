Meridian Network Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $232,896.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076505 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002582 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

