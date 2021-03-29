PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0062 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 42% against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $5,159.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00611591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (NEWS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

