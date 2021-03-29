Mork Capital Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.28. 4,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,369. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

