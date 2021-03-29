Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Seaboard accounts for approximately 3.4% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Seaboard worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

SEB traded up $17.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,607.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,212.12. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,624.06 and a one year high of $3,945.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

