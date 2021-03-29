Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 3,611 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Insperity makes up approximately 5.5% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

