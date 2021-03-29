Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 112,718 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112,718 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.94. 17,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.41. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

