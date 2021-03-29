AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Market Capitalization Tops $12.41 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $10.07 or 0.00017298 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AS Roma Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00059195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.29 or 0.00959107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00078606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00029362 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,639 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.