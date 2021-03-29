Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.20.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.18. 3,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,630. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 304,954 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 125,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

