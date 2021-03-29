Pundi X (NPXS) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.81 billion and $532.97 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00611591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,397,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

