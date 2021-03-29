Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,156.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,172.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

