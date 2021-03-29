Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 509 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.9% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

