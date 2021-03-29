LiquidApps Trading 10% Lower This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $20,471.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 789.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.