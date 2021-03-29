Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.08 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.63 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.