M Financial Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for about 6.2% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 40,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.28. 409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,576. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $88.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

