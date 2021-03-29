1,640,368 Shares in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Acquired by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,640,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,550,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,703,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,345,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,829,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. 20,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,576. The firm has a market cap of $298.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VTGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

