Samsara BioCapital LLC Sells 18,226 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Samsara BioCapital LLC lowered its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,226 shares during the quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 158,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

NGM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,655. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

