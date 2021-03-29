Samsara BioCapital LLC Has $7.73 Million Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Samsara BioCapital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,067 shares during the period. CureVac accounts for about 0.8% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 0.05% of CureVac worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CureVac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $3,220,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $2,443,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,162. CureVac has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

