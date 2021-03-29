Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,188,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

