United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.75

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 730149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

