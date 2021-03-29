Insider Buying: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Acquires 739,830 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VRCA stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. 951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,133. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $353.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

