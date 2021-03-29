Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Drops By 70.6%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,526. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.
