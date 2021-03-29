Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Drops By 70.6%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,526. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 80,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter.

