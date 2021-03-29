Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.53

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.53 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 1105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.