Short Interest in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Drops By 51.3%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 38,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 86.9% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

RMBL traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.48. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that RumbleON will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

