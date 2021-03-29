Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.90

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.90 and last traded at $176.50, with a volume of 6634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.60.

VAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.