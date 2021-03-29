Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.98

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 73344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

