Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 345.7% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 594,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 388,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicom from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Silicom stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.21. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,402. The stock has a market cap of $324.43 million, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

