Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $847.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $531,024.74 and $847.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000131 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.