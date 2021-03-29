Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45.37 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00008874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $223.22 million and approximately $45.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00023058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.76 or 0.00612896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024132 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,213,284 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

