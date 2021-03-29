Flow (Dapper Labs) Achieves Market Capitalization of $473.95 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00023058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.76 or 0.00612896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024132 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

