BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Cap of $137,791.35

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $137,791.35 and approximately $81.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 85.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.00368132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029013 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.11 or 0.05511364 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,418,875 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

