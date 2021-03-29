HMI Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 204.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up 10.3% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.10% of Dynatrace worth $256,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,233,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $3,499,099.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

