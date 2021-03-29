Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 14,353 Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after buying an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Herman Miller by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 48.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 155,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.30. 1,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,876. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $44.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

