Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $231.50 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,258 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.74% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $231,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,065,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

